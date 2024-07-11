Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $500.00 and last traded at $498.75. Approximately 6,864,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 40,148,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.34.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.66 and its 200 day moving average is $441.41.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

