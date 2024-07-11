Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,340 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $72,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,866,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
