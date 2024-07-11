Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 70,880 shares.The stock last traded at $53.55 and had previously closed at $51.84.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $764.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 144,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.