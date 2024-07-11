Investments & Financial Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,752,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,004. The firm has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

