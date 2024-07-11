Investors Purchase High Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 37,955 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 28,071 call options.

XPeng Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,326,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after acquiring an additional 624,926 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,993,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XPEV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

