Invitoken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,777.29 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $4,777.29 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

