IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.10.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

