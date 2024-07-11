iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 689.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 100,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGLB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. 178,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,431. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

