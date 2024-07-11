iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.73

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.73 and last traded at $143.32, with a volume of 395667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.53.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

