iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.46

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 7230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.