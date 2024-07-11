iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.73

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 300474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,180,000.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

