iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $467,679,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,960,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $559.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,254. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $565.36. The company has a market cap of $482.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.34.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

