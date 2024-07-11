iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 399.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Financial Council LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $59.81. 10,369,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.