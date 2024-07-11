iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 3,972,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,360. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
