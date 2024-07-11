iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 328 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.
About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
