iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 126,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after acquiring an additional 432,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 237,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.