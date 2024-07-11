iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,086. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.