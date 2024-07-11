iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.10

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.10 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 22102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

