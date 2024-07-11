iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $19.84.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $775,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.