iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 40,718 shares.The stock last traded at $45.24 and had previously closed at $45.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
