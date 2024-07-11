iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 76,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 471,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
The stock has a market cap of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
