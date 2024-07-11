iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 76,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 471,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

