iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 19,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 160,407 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,405. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $75.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $425.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

