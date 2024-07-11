iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.41. 2,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.