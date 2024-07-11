iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.41. 2,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

