iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.59. The stock had a trading volume of 842,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

