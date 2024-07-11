iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.40. 1,164,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

