iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $318.23

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.23 and last traded at $318.17, with a volume of 5583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $317.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.