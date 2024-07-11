iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.22. 1,123,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

