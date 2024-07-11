iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.97

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.97 and last traded at $157.99, with a volume of 72661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

