Jefferies Financial Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.46.

FM opened at C$18.31 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.08.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

