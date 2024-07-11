Jefferies Financial Group Boosts RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $75.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of RDNT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 231,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,722. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. RadNet has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

