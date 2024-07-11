JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.60. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 742,958 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,336,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,910 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 186,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

