Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $60,830.22 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98.

On Monday, May 20th, Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.6 %

JOBY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $15,357,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.