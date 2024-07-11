John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 867,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,103. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

