John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 311,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BCE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,217,000 after acquiring an additional 435,681 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,678,000 after acquiring an additional 287,261 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,895. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

