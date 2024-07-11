John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Itron Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.42. 1,361,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

