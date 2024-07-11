John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $142.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,818. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

