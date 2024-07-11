John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $5.97 on Thursday, hitting $185.88. 145,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,847. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.87 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

