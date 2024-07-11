John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Knife River worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knife River by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,546,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 373,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $40,548,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. 450,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $83.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($516.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knife River

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.