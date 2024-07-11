John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 20,600 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,024 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 350,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck VietnamETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,920 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

