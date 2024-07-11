John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in State Street by 39.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $2,086,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 549.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 34.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,452. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

