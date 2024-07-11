John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 760,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 204,590 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.78.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.