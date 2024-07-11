John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 760,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 204,590 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.78.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

