Jonathan Murphy Buys 357 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy purchased 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($192.06).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Murphy acquired 198,975 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($109,592.99).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan Murphy bought 774 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($416.40).

Assura Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 42.40 ($0.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.12 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.47.

Assura Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

