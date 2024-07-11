JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $60.57. 1,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 49,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

