JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $47.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FHI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE FHI traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 579,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,058. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after acquiring an additional 335,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at about $29,518,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.