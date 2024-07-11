JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $93.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 790,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

