JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $207.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $596.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

