JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Shares of COF stock opened at $136.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

