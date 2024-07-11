KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, an increase of 2,086.7% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,641.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $45,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,641.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,836.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,255 shares of company stock worth $182,564 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KALA BIO

KALA BIO Trading Down 2.5 %

KALA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 65,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,977. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -2.04.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($1.31). As a group, analysts expect that KALA BIO will post -14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.