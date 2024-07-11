Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $412.64 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Kava has a total market cap of $412.64 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

