Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $31.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNO. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

CNO stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

